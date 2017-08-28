Themes & Templates

Browse
RS-II Store Template

Minimal Store Design for Web designed in Photoshop.

by thefagnum

RS-II Store Template

Minimal Store Design for Web designed in Photoshop.

Overview

Unique, minimal and elegant template designed for web. RS-II includes 7 screen web templates designed in Photoshop. Absolutely 100% vector shapes for retina allow for easy resizing. Roboto, Gotham Pro fonts in use.

Highlights

  • 7 PSD Files
  • 1140px Grid System
  • Fully Responsive Design
  • Easy to Customize
  • Organized Layers
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

