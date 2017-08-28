Themes & Templates

Overview
Unique, minimal and elegant template designed for web. RS-II includes 7 screen web templates designed in Photoshop. Absolutely 100% vector shapes for retina allow for easy resizing. Roboto, Gotham Pro fonts in use.
Highlights
- 7 PSD Files
- 1140px Grid System
- Fully Responsive Design
- Easy to Customize
- Organized Layers
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'15206419' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.