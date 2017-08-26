Wireframe Kits

Overview
Sked: Flowcharts is a huge pack of UX layouts for mobile prototyping. This toolkit consist 120+ flowcharts in 8 categories. All flowcharts carefully crafted and easy to customize in Sketch, Illustrator & Figma. You can use Sketch Symbols to speed up your workflow.
Highlights
- 120+ Layouts
- 280x500px
- Connectors & Transitions
- Sketch Styles: Color Switchers
- Base Elements & Sketch Symbols
- Compatible with Sketch
