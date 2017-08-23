Overview
Introducing Secret Garden. A fresh, warm decorative hand-lettered typeface. Hand drawn characters dance along the baseline. You'll have so much fun creating your own hand-lettered text syles. The combinations of sweet swirly letters are endless.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)
- PDF Alt keyboard guide
- 5 font files
- Decorative glyphs
- Multilingual glyphs
