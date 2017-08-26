Browse
Sharis Serif Typeface

Sharis Serif Font 7 Family Pack

by Creativewhoa

Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts
Published by Creativewhoa in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Sharis Serif Typeface is a unique simple and clean serif font family, which contains 7 weights and Sharis features unique and modern serif look and feel. It is perfect for gorgeous logos, titles, web layouts, fashion magazine and branding. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.

Highlights

  • Slab Serif Typeface
  • 250 Glyphs
  • Regular, Light, Thin, Medium
  • Distorted, Bold and Black Weight
  • Punctuations & Alternatives Included
  • OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts

