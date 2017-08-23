Themes & Templates

Overview
Side Folio Responsive WordPress Theme is great theme for any creative agency, with clean design, minimal layout, and full-screen slider. Side Folio WordPress theme has minimalist style and mobile friendly design.
Highlights
- Full screen responsive slider
- Fully responsive design and layout
- Valid XHTML + CSS
- WordPress 4.1+ compatible
- Bold theme options
- Support and updates
