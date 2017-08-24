Overview
Simply put, Simple Mockups is a stunning set of 9 4K resolution iPhone mockups. Give the attention to the detail of your unique app in a clean and minimal iPhone mockup Simple Mockups is compatible with Photoshop.
Highlights
- 9 Mockups
- 4K Resolution
- Smart Objects
- Clean & Minimal design
- High attention to detail
- Compatible with Photoshop
