Simple UI Kit

Modern & minimalistic UI Kit for Sketch & Photoshop

by uispot

Simple UI Kit

Modern & minimalistic UI Kit for Sketch & Photoshop

Published by uispot in UI Kits compatible with
Published by uispot in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Simple is a beautiful UI Kit that can attract attention to your product or company. Use the modern style and elements of the UI Kit to create a really unique website. Easily change colors, fonts and block sizes – it will not take much of your time. Includes 10 unique templates: Header, Features, Works, About, Services, Testimonials, Team, Blog, Get In Touch, Contact Us + Menu.

Highlights

  • 10 Great templates + Menu
  • 12 Column grid
  • Vector shapes
  • Well organized layers
  • Free fonts used
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

