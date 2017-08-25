Overview
Simple is a beautiful UI Kit that can attract attention to your product or company. Use the modern style and elements of the UI Kit to create a really unique website. Easily change colors, fonts and block sizes – it will not take much of your time. Includes 10 unique templates: Header, Features, Works, About, Services, Testimonials, Team, Blog, Get In Touch, Contact Us + Menu.
Highlights
- 10 Great templates + Menu
- 12 Column grid
- Vector shapes
- Well organized layers
- Free fonts used
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
