Overview
Simple.watch Kit is a modern minimalist component based UI Kit, perfect for designing a clean and stylish e-commerce apple watch app for your personal or client projects. Simple.watch was built on SketchApp, comes with 22+ screens fully customized. It combines beauty and usability and it is definitely the tool you need in your collection! Organized into seven categories: Home, Product Detail, Notifications, Listing, Wishlist, Orders, and Shops.
Highlights
- 22+ Screens
- 16+ Stylish components
- 7 Categories
- UI KIT guidelines
- Fully customizable & multipurpose design
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'11729370' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.