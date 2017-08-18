Overview

Simple.watch Kit is a modern minimalist component based UI Kit, perfect for designing a clean and stylish e-commerce apple watch app for your personal or client projects. Simple.watch was built on SketchApp, comes with 22+ screens fully customized. It combines beauty and usability and it is definitely the tool you need in your collection! Organized into seven categories: Home, Product Detail, Notifications, Listing, Wishlist, Orders, and Shops.