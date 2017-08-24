Overview
A crisp set of 7 MacBook Pro Mockups for your presentation needs! This lovely pack also includes an iPhone 6 & Apple Watch Mockup. 7 PSD files with easy screen replacement smart objects, just drag, drop, and you're ready to go!
Highlights
- 7 PSD files
- Smartobjects
- 3500x2300px
- 300 dpi
- Bonus: Apple Watch & iPhone 6
- Compatible with Photoshop
