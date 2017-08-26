Browse
Social Media Booster Kit 4

15 Creative social media templates

by Pixelbuddha

Social Media Booster Kit 4

15 Creative social media templates

Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation
Published by Pixelbuddha in Presentation compatible with

Overview

The 4th volume of the Social Media Booster Kit brings you the brand-new style: new colors, grids, and fonts. There is everything you need to fill your social media with impressive, standing out publications. The package includes 15 templates designed natively for Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Each of them is easy to edit and customize, all you have to do is replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects and add your copy. That’s it! This set would be a great match for your personal or commercial needs: perfect for bloggers, fashion and retail brands, magazines and so much more!

Highlights

  • 15 Templates (PSD)
  • Smart layers & easy customization
  • 3 Sizes (IG, FB, Twitter)
  • Neatly organized layers
  • Free fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'41765468' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
