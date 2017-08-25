Overview
Splash brings you the complete, fresh & high polished Sketch UI Kit for your creative landing pages. It includes more than 180 screens in 8 different categories. Popular 960px grid system, vector shapes & free google fonts give you the ability to make as many awesome page designs!
Highlights
- 180+ screens
- Vector shapes
- 960px grid
- Free Google fonts
- 5 Page samples
- Works in Sketch
