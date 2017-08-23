Overview
Store is a huge set of clean & modern UI components for your e-commerce project. The kit has 3 variations: Kiddy, Stylo & Techno. There are plenty of components such as product cards, filters, catalogs, carts, checkouts, blogs, articles, navigation, headers, footers & forms. Each component is fully customizable, easy to use & carefully assembled in Photoshop & Sketch.
Highlights
- 3 Store variations
- Free Google fonts
- 200+ UI elements
- Fully editable & scalable
- Layered & organized
- Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+
Compatibility{{::'232774870' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.