Store UI Kit

Huge ecommerce UI Kit with 3 variations

by Yolqin

Store UI Kit

Huge ecommerce UI Kit with 3 variations

Published by Yolqin in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Yolqin in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Store is a huge set of clean & modern UI components for your e-commerce project. The kit has 3 variations: Kiddy, Stylo & Techno. There are plenty of components such as product cards, filters, catalogs, carts, checkouts, blogs, articles, navigation, headers, footers & forms. Each component is fully customizable, easy to use & carefully assembled in Photoshop & Sketch.

Highlights

  • 3 Store variations
  • Free Google fonts
  • 200+ UI elements
  • Fully editable & scalable
  • Layered & organized
  • Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+

