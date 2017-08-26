Presentation

Overview
Give your social media accounts a design upgrade with the Styled social media kit. The kit contains 40 fully editable and customizable social media headers that were designed in Photoshop to stand out of the crowd. +15 instagram stories templates. This kit is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle bloggers, magazines.
Highlights
- 40 Exclusive photoshop templates
- 1000x1000px & smart layers
- Easy to find & customize
- +15 instagram story templates
- Great for social media, blogs & magazines
- Compatible with Photoshop
