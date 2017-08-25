Overview
Sweetiest typeface was inspired from something lovable, partnership, poetry, and romantic nuance. Combine with hand drawn brush make the typeface looks very natural and cute. The perfect type face for titles, quotes, cover albums, logos, apparel, invitations, labels, posters, etc.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Numeral & punctuation
- Uppercase & lowercase
- Graphic pack
