Overview
More icons in the style of Symbolicons Block! The set is a lovely and eclectic mix of icons that will be a welcome addition to any icon collection. It’s safe to say this set contains icons you won’t find anywhere else.
Highlights
- 372 Vector icons
- PNG, AI, PDF, PSD, SVG, CSH
- 28px grid, 6 sizes
- Black, white, + infinite
