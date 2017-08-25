Overview

The Flat Icons 2000 is a fabulously huge new icon set! 2000 icons in 34 categories, and flat style. All icons were designed on a 24x24 icon grid. I use these icons in my projects everyday and now you can too. In this set you don't see 200 file icons, 500 arrow icons or 300 grid icons. Only different and complex icons, only hardcore. The Flat Icons 2000 includes supports file types: SVG, PNG, EPS