Overview

The Icon 4000 is a fabulously huge new icon set! 4000 icons in 34 categories, and two different styles; Outlined & Color. All icons were designed on a 24x24 icon grid. I use these icons in my projects everyday and now you can too. In this set you don't see 200 file icons, 500 arrow icons or 300 grid icons. Only different and complex icons, only hardcore. The Icon 4000 includes supports file types: SVG, PNG, EPS, Illustrator & Photoshop.