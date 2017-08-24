Overview
Super high-quality pack of 100 mobile iOS screens ready to use in your next amazing project. Vector made, editable & customizable, this kit is the way to go for your success. Get ready to stand out from the crowd with your super quality design, and push the boundaries to bring your great ideas to life in no time!
Highlights
- 100 iOS screens
- Resolution: 750x1334 px
- Smart objects
- Well layered, named & organized
- 12 Useful categories
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility{{::'90301305' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.