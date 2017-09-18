Browse
To Do Task Manager

Perfect Clean To Do Task Manager App UI Kit

by App Innovation

To Do Task Manager

Perfect Clean To Do Task Manager App UI Kit

Published by App Innovation in UI Kits compatible with
Published by App Innovation in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

This is a perfect clean To Do Task Manager UI Kit. It comes with an beauty crafted to-do list interface, with nice details and textures. It’s covers all common to do task apps possible workflow scenarios to start your own mobile To Do Task App from scratch. This UI kit contains 29 screens app template (PSD File) of high quality. If you need to modify the theme you can easily change the colors and change the single elements. Only vector shapes and layer styles are used. You can use same file for iPhone and Android app design.

Highlights

  • 29 Mobile App Screens
  • Retina Ready(1242x2208)
  • Photoshop shapes & Vector icons
  • Fully Customizable layers and Easy to edit
  • Well Organized Layers & Groups
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

