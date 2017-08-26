Overview

Hello Everyone. "Trimbo", A hybrid social app design. Trimbo includes 100+ App screens, 300+ UI elements, 45+ icons all compatible with Sketch. I tried to make it so simple and user-friendly with a cool interface. Basically this app design shows how the feed will look as a blog / article app and the single view. Also, there are different types of profile with different types of design versions. There are also the screens for post creations which is so simple to understand for any user. I tried to keep simple to other sections like the chat, profile, notifications, settings, search, etc. I also included the corner cases of this app design. Hope everyone will like this design. Thank you.