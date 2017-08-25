Wireframe Kits

Overview
Professionally crafted for quick and effortless prototyping. Consists of 100 screens, 9 categories: Sign in, Sign up, Walkthroughs, Navigation, Profile , Social , News, Multimedia, E-commerce, and also main components, text styles, 70+ vector icons, that can help you to build any mobile application or a mobile version of a website with ease. You can use them for any mobile platform.
Highlights
- 100 Retina ready app screens
- Well organized layers with names
- 100% Vector shapes
- Editable layers
- 70+ Beautiful icons
- Free Google font: Open Sans
