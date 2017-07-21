Overview
Here's the Twitter profile UI in Photoshop format, for mocking up your profile designs. Created by Andrew Beckwith
Highlights
- Standard Twitter profile
- Don't experiment with live profiles
- Test designs before uploading
Compatibility{{::'2700000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.