Overview

Uidea iPhone 7 & 7+ mockups are designed to beautify the presentation of your product. Unlike other renders, these mockups show the devices from the proper angle for focusing attention on the screen while still showing the beauty of the devices. This kit includes 3 different angles of the iPhone 7 & 7+ mockups in 5 different colors; Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black, Gold & Black. Update includes 8 additional Black & 8 additional Jet Black mockup files. Create an iPhone 7 & 7+ vector mock-up for your website or application in just a few seconds. These 31 PSD files utilize the Smart-Object feature, so you can replace the mock-up content easily & quickly.