Overview
Inside you’ll find 15 easy to edit, fully customizable Mood Board templates created in Photoshop. Templates are optimized in 4 different sizes for the best presentation on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It would be the perfect working and promotional tool for designers, bloggers, architects, fashion designer, and other creatives! Share your vision with your colleagues, clients, and your audience using ready to use mood board templates from our collection!
Highlights
- 15 photoshop templates (PSD)
- Designed for IG, FB & Twitter, Pinterest
- 4 Sizes for each template
- Neatly organized smart layers
- Easy to use & customize
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'4035623' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.