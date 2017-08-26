Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Uidea MoodBoard Templates

15 Unique customizable social media templates

by Uidea™

Uidea MoodBoard Templates

15 Unique customizable social media templates

Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with
Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Inside you’ll find 15 easy to edit, fully customizable Mood Board templates created in Photoshop. Templates are optimized in 4 different sizes for the best presentation on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It would be the perfect working and promotional tool for designers, bloggers, architects, fashion designer, and other creatives! Share your vision with your colleagues, clients, and your audience using ready to use mood board templates from our collection!

Highlights

  • 15 photoshop templates (PSD)
  • Designed for IG, FB & Twitter, Pinterest
  • 4 Sizes for each template
  • Neatly organized smart layers
  • Easy to use & customize
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'4035623' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Uidea™

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
15 Pinterest Mood Boards$7
by Uidea™
Human Social Media Pack.$15
by Uidea™
Holiday Social Media Pack Vol.2$7
by Uidea™

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this