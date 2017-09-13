Browse
Vegas Restaurant iOS UI Kit

12 Beautiful iOS screens for amazing restaurant apps in both a light & dark version.

by BazicLab

Vegas Restaurant iOS UI Kit

12 Beautiful iOS screens for amazing restaurant apps in both a light & dark version.

Published by BazicLab in UI Kits
Published by BazicLab in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

With the development of smartphones, many applications came into being to serve the daily needs of every person in the hope of improving the quality of life. For those who enjoy traveling to find restaurants, coffee shops, bars and clubs, it is a challenge. So we do this, to help people who love to travel to find restaurants, coffee shops, bars and clubs in the simplest way. With 24 screen in white and dark version and UI elements combined into high-quality source files for Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 24 Total iOS screens
  • Light & Dark versions
  • iOS Ready
  • Google Font
  • Fully Customizable & 100% Vector
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

