Overview
Introducing Velvetberries!. A modern spin on classic hand-lettered calligraphy. Warm inviting characters you'll use through all seasons, weddings, showers, logos, holidays and more! <br><br>
Highlights
- Alternate Glyphs
- Decorative glyphs
- PDF Alt keyboard guide
- OTF & TTF (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)
- Multilingual glyphs
