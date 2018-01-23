Overview
Velvet UI Kit an allusion to the possibility to combine to create new work. Is high quality pack based on simple and clean design, includes 70+ iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, most popular categories (Sign In / Sign Up, Walkthroughs, Menu, E-commerce, Profile, Social, etc).
Highlights
- 75 iOS screens
- Clean & Simple Using
- 375x667px
- Fully customizable
- Nice organized, grouped & named
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'212897173' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}