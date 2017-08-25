Overview
Take your presentation to the next level with high quality inhouse mockups. Everything is simple. Open the smart object, paste your app screenshot and save! This pack includes 7 layered PSD files with iPad Mini 4 and iPhone 6 Plus devices. Show your iOS application in context & style!
Highlights
- 7 PSD files
- Editable smart objects
- 3000 x 2000 px resolution
- Photoshop compatible
- Similar style mockups
- Layered PSD
