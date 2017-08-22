Themes & Templates

Overview
Watcher is a retina ready PSD Magazine Template with clean & modern design elements, perfect for your magazine or blog project. PSD files are well organized & named, so its very easy to customize and update. This package includes 35 full layered photoshop files, and 9 homepage styles.
Highlights
- 35 Fully layered PSD files
- 9 Homepage styles
- 5 Post pages
- Modern & creative design
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
