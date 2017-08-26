Overview
White & Bold iOS UI Kit is a modern minimalist component based UI Kit, perfect for designing a clean & stylish e-commerce app for your personal or client projects. W&B was built in Sketch, comes with fully customizable templates & thousands of modules/cards that can help you design entire mobile e-commerce apps. It combines beauty & usability, a perfect tool you need in your collection! All the elements are divided into 10 popular categories for your convenience: Articles, eCommerce, Forms, Headers, Navigation, Widgets, Base Elements, Log In....
Highlights
- 100+ Mobile screens
- 10 Popular categories
- Multipurpose design
- Free Google Fonts
- Vector based & fully customizable
- Compatible with Sketch
