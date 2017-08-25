Wireframe Kits

Overview
Wirey Mobile Wireframe Kit is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 200+ ready to use screens, built in Photoshop and Sketch file formats. You can create wireframes for mobile projects of any complexity and show them to your team or clients in minutes. Super simple to use to boost your creativity and productivity. If you want, you can include images to create high fidelity prototypes.
Highlights
- 200+ Ready to use screens
- 1k Elements
- 11 Categories
- Vector shapes & organized structure
- Free Google font
- Compatible: Photoshop CS5+ & Sketch 3.8+
