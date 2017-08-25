Wireframe Kits

Overview
Wirey Wireframe Kit is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 200+ ready to use components, built on the Bootstrap grid and in Photoshop file format. You can create wireframes for projects of any complexity and show them to your team or clients in minutes. Super simple to use to boost your creativity and productivity. If you want,you can include images to create high fidelity prototypes.
Highlights
- 200+ Components
- 1k Elements
- 13 Categories
- Vector shapes & organized structure
- Free Google font
- Compatible: Photoshop CS5+ & Sketch 3.8+
Compatibility{{::'33794999' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.