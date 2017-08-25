Wireframe Kits

Browse
Wirey Wireframe Kit

The ideal tool for website wireframes

by Web Donut

Overview

Wirey Wireframe Kit is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 200+ ready to use components, built on the Bootstrap grid and in Photoshop file format. You can create wireframes for projects of any complexity and show them to your team or clients in minutes. Super simple to use to boost your creativity and productivity. If you want,you can include images to create high fidelity prototypes.

Highlights

  • 200+ Components
  • 1k Elements
  • 13 Categories
  • Vector shapes & organized structure
  • Free Google font
  • Compatible: Photoshop CS5+ & Sketch 3.8+

Compatibility

