Overview
Elegant and modern UI Kit for Photoshop with 550+ elements in 7 categories. All the component are fully customizable and easy to use. Layers are well-organized and carefully named. All the fonts used are free Google Fonts. Built MockUps All our mockups are created with smart objects in high resolution. Also you can choose any color from the palette and apply it to mockup.
Highlights
- Free Google Fonts – Open Sans & Montserrat
- 7 Categories
- Organized & vector based
- 12 Column Bootstrap Grid 1170px
- 2 Ready to use page samples
- Compatible with Photoshop
