WRFRM

Wireframe kit for quick & easy prototyping

by laaqiq

WRFRM

Wireframe kit for quick & easy prototyping

Published by laaqiq in Wireframe Kits
Published by laaqiq in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Created for quick and easy web prototyping. Consists of 160+ elements for 12 categories: Headers, Sliders, Features, Services, Portfolio, Blog/News, Team, Testimonials, Clients, Pricing, Contacts, Footers. All meant to help you build a website with ease!

Highlights

  • 160+ Wireframe components
  • Free font Montserrat
  • Vector shapes
  • Well organized
  • Free demo
  • Compatible with Photoshop

