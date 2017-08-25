Wireframe Kits

Overview
Created for quick and easy web prototyping. Consists of 160+ elements for 12 categories: Headers, Sliders, Features, Services, Portfolio, Blog/News, Team, Testimonials, Clients, Pricing, Contacts, Footers. All meant to help you build a website with ease!
Highlights
- 160+ Wireframe components
- Free font Montserrat
- Vector shapes
- Well organized
- Free demo
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'40234056' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.