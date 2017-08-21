Overview
Hand-crafted icon pack including 656 beautiful retina-sharp icons with 3 different styles.
Highlights
- 656 Icons
- Vector based & fully editable
- Crisp and Clean
- Great for web and mobile apps
- Photoshop/Illustrator and EPS formats included
Compatibility{{::'20000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.