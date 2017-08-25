Overview

Introducing XD Vol.2, the sequel to our original modern iOS XD UI kit. A sleek & crisp mobile iOS based UI kit built in Adobe XD. XD Vol.2 includes 72 mobile screens ranging over 9 categories; Splash, Onboarding, Feed, Profile, Messaging, Video, Audio, Settings, & Camera. With over 300 UI Elements, vector icons, and 8 illustrations, this XD kit is sure to speed up your workflow!