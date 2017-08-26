Overview
Meet the Xeric Flat Icons,100 meticulously crafted icons, ready to make your designs shine. Beautifully crafted in Illustrator for quick and easy design use, With such a unique individual style and vector shapes. download and enjoy.
Highlights
- 100 Flat icons
- 2 Color variations
- Unique flat style
- Vector shapes
- SVG, EPS & Ai files
- Compatible with Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'29875165' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.