Xeric Flat Icon

100 Flat Icons with a powerful visual concept.

by Marwa Elgendy

Overview

Meet the Xeric Flat Icons,100 meticulously crafted icons, ready to make your designs shine. Beautifully crafted in Illustrator for quick and easy design use, With such a unique individual style and vector shapes. download and enjoy.

Highlights

  • 100 Flat icons
  • 2 Color variations
  • Unique flat style
  • Vector shapes
  • SVG, EPS & Ai files
  • Compatible with Illustrator

Compatibility

