Zine UI Kit

Build your blog, magazine or online newspaper with ease

by HomeLab

Zine UI Kit

Build your blog, magazine or online newspaper with ease

Published by HomeLab in UI Kits compatible with
Published by HomeLab in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Not just another UI KIT. Zine t’s a grid-based system designed to help you build your design from scratch in Sketch. Perfect for designing any kind of digital media: blog, magazine or online newspaper. Zine includes Page Samples, Cards, Menu & Search, Modal Window, Elements and much more!

Highlights

  • Grid-Based Elements
  • Google Fonts
  • 100% Vector based
  • Style Guide Included
  • Symbols & Styles for Sketch
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

