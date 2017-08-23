Overview
Not just another UI KIT. Zine t’s a grid-based system designed to help you build your design from scratch in Sketch. Perfect for designing any kind of digital media: blog, magazine or online newspaper. Zine includes Page Samples, Cards, Menu & Search, Modal Window, Elements and much more!
Highlights
- Grid-Based Elements
- Google Fonts
- 100% Vector based
- Style Guide Included
- Symbols & Styles for Sketch
- Compatible with Sketch
